Italy's Dominik Paris won the men's downhill race in Bormio for the sixth time on Tuesday ahead of Swiss Marco Odermatt who takes the overall World Cup

Bormio, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Italy's Dominik Paris won the men's downhill race in Bormio for the sixth time on Tuesday ahead of Swiss Marco Odermatt who takes the overall World Cup.

The 32-year-old Paris dominated the race in northern Italy to finish 0.

24 sec ahead of Odermatt with Swiss Niels Hintermann third at 0.80.

Odermatt's first podium finish in the downhill extends his lead in the overall World Cup standings to 286 points on Austrian Matthias Mayer, who finished 12th on the day, with two Super-G races on Wednesday and Thursday.