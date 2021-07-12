UrduPoint.com
Italy's President To Receive National Football Team On Monday After Euro 2020 Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Italian President Sergio Mattarella will welcome the national football team at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on Monday evening after their victory in the UEFA Euro 2020 final.

Italy defeated England 3:2 in the final last night held at London's Wembley Stadium in a penalty shootout following a 1:1 draw after extra time. The team returned to Rome early this morning.

"Many thanks to [national team coach] Roberto Mancini and our players who represented Italy well and honored the sport," Mattarella tweeted.

A photo of the president present at the Wembley game was also posted on his social media page.

Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini who played in the final at the Wimbledon Tournament on Sunday but lost to Serbia's Novak Djokovic will also be received by President Mattarella.

