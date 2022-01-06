UrduPoint.com

Italy's Serie A Cancels Games Due To COVID-19

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 06, 2022 | 02:04 PM

Italy's Serie A cancels games due to COVID-19

Italy's top soccer league on Wednesday announced four games scheduled for Thursday would be at least temporarily canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ROME, Jan. 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:Italy's top soccer league on Wednesday announced four games scheduled for Thursday would be at least temporarily canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serie A said four games -- Atalanta vs Torino, Bologna vs Inter-Milan, Fiorentina vs Udinese, and Salernitana vs Venezia -- would not be played as scheduled on Thursday after some players and staffers involved in the game tested positive for COVID-19.

The cancellations are the first of the current season, though the 2020-2021 season was shortened due to anti-coronavirus measures.

A fifth game scheduled for Thursday, Juventus vs Napoli, will be played as scheduled, but at least three players will sit the game out because they have not taken the required health measures to be eligible.

Related Topics

Bologna Top Juventus

Recent Stories

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

18 minutes ago
 PBM to establish 13 more Panagahs in 2022

PBM to establish 13 more Panagahs in 2022

3 minutes ago
 Messi tests negative for COVID-19, already back in ..

Messi tests negative for COVID-19, already back in Paris

3 minutes ago
 MoMA, KJP to provide soft loans for capacity build ..

MoMA, KJP to provide soft loans for capacity building of Balochistan's fishermen ..

3 minutes ago
 UNICEF distributes protective materials to schools ..

UNICEF distributes protective materials to schools in W. Libya

15 minutes ago
 China trades goods worth over 100 mln USD via Chin ..

China trades goods worth over 100 mln USD via China-Laos Railway

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.