ROME, Jan. 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:Italy's top soccer league on Wednesday announced four games scheduled for Thursday would be at least temporarily canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serie A said four games -- Atalanta vs Torino, Bologna vs Inter-Milan, Fiorentina vs Udinese, and Salernitana vs Venezia -- would not be played as scheduled on Thursday after some players and staffers involved in the game tested positive for COVID-19.

The cancellations are the first of the current season, though the 2020-2021 season was shortened due to anti-coronavirus measures.

A fifth game scheduled for Thursday, Juventus vs Napoli, will be played as scheduled, but at least three players will sit the game out because they have not taken the required health measures to be eligible.