Italy's Topflight Soccer League To Resume Action On June 20 After COVID-19 Hiatus

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Italy's Topflight Soccer League to Resume Action on June 20 After COVID-19 Hiatus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Italy's topflight soccer league, the Serie A, will resume games on June 20 as teams look to complete their domestic season by August 2 after a three-month pause caused by the coronavirus disease, officials from the league said on Monday.

The Italian soccer season was initially suspended on March 9 amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the European country. All games are scheduled to be played behind closed doors in order to prevent further transmission of the disease, the league has said.

Torino will play with Parma in the first topflight soccer game in Italy in over three months on June 20.

Teams will then play the remaining games of the 2019/20 season up to August 2.

On Thursday, Italy's sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora gave the green light for the soccer league to resume action.

Several professional players in the Serie A have already tested positive for COVID-19, including three players from defending champions and league leaders Juventus.

Sports leagues across the globe have been forced to suspend play for months as a result of the coronavirus disease outbreak. The German Bundesliga, on May 16, became the first major European soccer league to resume action.

