Italy's Traore Facing Surgery After Breaking Arm Against Ireland

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

Italy's Traore facing surgery after breaking arm against Ireland

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Italy prop Cherif Traore is facing surgery after breaking his right arm during his side's bruising Six Nations loss to Ireland, the Italian rugby federation (FIR) said Sunday.

Treviso's Traore, 26, came off the bench after 44 minutes in the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday but went off after 68 minutes in the 48-10 defeat.

"Traore suffered a fracture of the right radius," the FIR said in a statement.

"Together with the medical staff of his home club, the possibility of surgery will be evaluated in the coming days.

" Italy suffered other casualties.

Gloucester scrum-half Stephen Varney dislocated the fifth finger on his left hand in the warm up with Callum Braley taking his place in the starting line.

Prop Marco Lazzaroni also sprained his left knee in the game.

The Azzurri fell to a 30th consecutive defeat in the tournament with their final two games against Wales in Rome and Scotland in Murrayfield.

Italy's last Six Nations win was against the Scots in Edinburgh in 2015.

More Stories From Sports

