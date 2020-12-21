UrduPoint.com
Italy's Vinatzer Leads The Way In World Cup Slalom

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:48 PM

Italy's Alex Vinatzer set the fastest time in the first run of the World Cup men's slalom at Alta Badia in the Italian Dolomites on Monday

Alta Badia (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Italy's Alex Vinatzer set the fastest time in the first run of the World Cup men's slalom at Alta Badia in the Italian Dolomites on Monday.

The 21-year-old Vinatzer, who has finished just once on a World Cup podium, was 0.

27sec faster than Switzerland's Daniel Yule with Austrian Michael Matt third at 0.36sec.

Norwegians Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Henrik Kristoffersen were just behind the top three with France's Alexis Pinturault sixth, 0.42sec behind the leader a day after his win in the giant slalom.

The second run takes place at 1200 GMT.

More Stories From Sports

