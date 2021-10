ITC Tennis League robin round matches held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The robin round matches of the ITC Tennis League were played here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

Around 30 players from different clubs of Islamabad have participated in the league in which boys and girls were featuring in U-10, u12, u14 and u16 events.

In Girls U-16, Faleesha Waqas beat Amara Khan 5-2 and earned first and second positions, respectively.

In U-10 Boys & Girls (Round Robin), Ayesha Masood beat Fatima Maqsood 4-0; Behroze Maimoon beat Amna Abbasi 4-0; Moin Uddin beat Amna 4-0; Arshman Arshad beat moazzam Babar 1-4; Wadan Amin beat Mozaaam Babar 4-0; Behroze Maimoon beat Moazzam Babar 4-0; Ayesha abbasi beat Moazzam Babar beat Ayesha Abbasi 4-1; Wadan Amin beat Wishal Arshad 4-0; Wishal Arshad beat Moin Uddin 4-1; Behroze Maimoon beat Arshman Arshad 4-1; Moin Uddin beat Fatima Abbasi 4-2; Wadan Amin beat Fatima Maqsood 4-1; Behroze beat Wadan Amin 5-4(3); Moin Uddin beat Moazzam Babar 4-1; Wadan Amin beat Amir Abbasi 4-2.

Behroze Maiomoon, Wadan Amin and Ayesha Masood secured first, second and third spots, respectively.

In U-12 Boys & Girls (Round Robin), Sameer Maqsood beat Mahrukh Sajid 5-0; Lalarukh Sajid Beat Uzair Maqsood 5-1; Ammar Masood beat Lalarukh Sajid 5-0; Ammar Masood beat Mahrukh Sajid 5-0; Sameer Maqsood Beat Hamza Ahmad 5-1; Sameer Maqsood beat Hamza Ahmad 5-0. Ammar Massod, Sameer Maqsood and Mahrukh Sajid stood first, second and third, respectively.

In Boys U-14 (Round Robin), Saaim Shehzad beat Salman Naizi 5-0; Sameer Maqsood beat Abdul Wasay 5-1; Ammar Masood beat Saaim Shehzad 7-5; Sameer Maqssod beat Saaim Shehzad 5-1; Saaim Shehzad beat Abdul Wasay 5-2. Ammar Masood, Sameer Maqsood and Saaim Shehzad bagged first, second and third positions, respectively.