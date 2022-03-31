UrduPoint.com

ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez Published March 31, 2022 | 07:31 PM

ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament would be held on Friday here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament would be held on Friday here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

According to details, the event would be organized on Friday and Saturday and a total of 8 events will be organized including Under 12 boys, Under 12 girls, Under 14 boys, Under 14 girls, Under 16 boys, Under 16 girls, Ladies singles, Men singles.

This tournament would be organized on the knock-out format. The matches would begin at 2pm on Friday and finals on Saturday at 3:30pm.

Around 70 entries of boys and girls have been received.

The draws would be done on Thursday at 7pm. Madam Khadeja Laghari Chairperson ITC Tennis Tournament would innaugrate the championships.

About the tournament, she said we have provided the opportunities for female tennis players to participate in the boys and men singles categories for more matches and competitive platform as girls get less chance to compete at higher level.

This will not only enhance thier level of play but will also motivate them to pursue their tennis career, she said.

