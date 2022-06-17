ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament on Saturday

ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament will be played on Saturday and Sunday here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament will be played on Saturday and Sunday here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

This is 2-day tennis tournament and final will be played on Sunday.

Around 80 players are participating and top national players Muhammad Shoaib, Abdullah Adnan, Muddassir Murtaza and many other players have also confirmed their entries.

The Islamabad Tennis Complex was grateful to the chairperson of the tournament Madam Khadeja Laghari for the support and encouragement.