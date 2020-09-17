UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:05 PM

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will host a two-day International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved Officiating workshop from Friday at PTF-Complex Islamabad

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will host a two-day International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved Officiating workshop from Friday at PTF-Complex Islamabad.

Shahzad Akhtar Alvi, Head of Officiating-PTF, will conduct the workshop, said a press release.

Candidates from Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar will be participating in this workshop.

The workshop will be beneficial not only for the participants but also go a long way in enhancing the technical expertise of officials, which is extremely important for the overall development of the game in Pakistan.

This will be the first ITF-approved event being organized in Pakistan since the COVID-19 outbreak halted sports activities in Pakistan and worldwide.

