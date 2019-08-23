UrduPoint.com
ITF Decision To Postpone Pak-India Davis Cup Tie Appropriate: Salim Saifullah

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Friday termed International Tennis Federation's (ITF) decision to postpone the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India as "an appropriate decision." "I believe keeping in view the prevailing situation it is an appropriate decision," President of PTF Salim Saifullah Khan told APP.

Pakistan was scheduled to host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie on September 14-15 at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, where matches against Uzbekistan, Korea and Thailand took place in 2017 and 2018. But the All India Tennis Association (AITA) expressed concerns at security and last week asked the ITF to shift the tie from Islamabad to some neutral venue or postpone it for a couple of months until the current tensions between the two countries subside. The ITF Davis Cup Committee on Thursday postponed the event till November after holding deliberations on the matter. It was also declared that the final dates for the event would be announced not later than September 9.

"I'm sure things will settle down till November. The weather in Islamabad will also be fine by that time and we will get the opportunity to witness some quality tennis between the two countries in Pakistan after a long time," Salim Saifullah added.

He said that no other decision would have been better than to delay the tie for some time. "We are an ITF member nation. I've already stated that we'll honour whatever decision the game's global governing body takes on the issue. I'm happy that the ITF instead of shifting the event to a neutral venue has decided to reschedule it." Diplomatic ties between the two countries strained badly after India earlier this month revoked part of its constitution that gives special autonomy status to Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Saifullah said he had a detailed telephonic conversation with ITF President David Haggerty on Thursday and conveyed his point of view to him. "I've told him that we are not responsible for the current situation, hence we should not be deprived of the event.

"Haggerty has told me that he has asked AITA to start visa process of its squad so that after de-escalation in tension no other reason can become a hurdle to hold the tie," he said.

