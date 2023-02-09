ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The matches of the ITF Pakistan Juniors Tennis Championships leg-1 2023 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex were called off due to rain on Thursday.

A large number of foreign players (boys/girls) from Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, the UK, Malaysia, Romania, Singapore, China, Poland, South Korea, Canada and Pakistan were participating in the event.

The matches (Boys/Girls) would now resume in Friday.