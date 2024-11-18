Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published November 18, 2024 | 09:59 PM

ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in boys’ singles

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships Leg-2 got off to an electrifying start on Monday at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex, Islamabad with local players making significant strides in the Boys’ Singles category.

The Boys' Singles first round saw some impressive performances by Pakistani players. Ahmad Nael Qureshi showcased his dominance with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Germany's Louis Ellah Knese. Muhammad Talha Khan delivered an equally commanding performance, defeating Sri Lanka's Mweckramaginghe Mudiyanselage 6-0, 6-1.

Muhammad Salar Khan and Haider Ali Rizwan also emerged victorious with straight-set wins, while Bilal Asim endured a tough three-set battle against Thailand's Ariyaphol Leekul, ultimately triumphing 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Asad Zaman added to the local triumphs with a resounding 6-1, 6-0 win over the USA's Tchegoun Derosa.

However, the Girls' Singles proved to be a challenging battleground for Pakistani players. International players dominated the day, with Karolina Ligai of Kazakhstan crushing Germany's Leyla-Esther Knese 6-0, 6-1.

Japan's Haruhi Katsube outlasted Pakistan's Amna Al Qayum in a competitive 6-1, 7-5 match, while Paweenon Nualsri from Thailand, Korea’s A Hyun Jo, and Russia’s Elizaveta Privalova posted commanding victories against their Pakistani counterparts.

More Stories From Sports