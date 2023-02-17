UrduPoint.com

ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships End With Exciting Final Contests

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2023 | 07:40 PM

ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships end with exciting final contests

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Second seed Cem Atlamis of Turkey and Mikhail Khodorchenko of Russia lifted the Boys Doubles title of ITF Pakistan PPL - Syed  Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championships as they edged passed Keagan Keith Jonathan of Malaysia and Jihwan Kim of Korea in the straight sets 6-3 6-1.

Boys Singles final was played between qualifier Yuan Lu from China and Kamonpanyakom Thadpong from Thailand. Yuan Lu played excellent game and exhibited high standard of game throughout the match and did not allow his opponent to settle down. He won the final in the straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

The 2nd seed Vlada Guryleva of Russia and Taira Abildayeva of Kazakhstan annexed the Girls Doubles title when they struggle hard to win their match against Anastassiya Kim Kazakhstan and Jinshu Xia of China 7-5 6-1. In the first set Kim and Xia played aggressive and took the lead 3-0 by breaking the 1st and 3rd game of Taira and Vlada but after losing the initial games they changed their game plan to reduce the lead and level the 1st set 5-5 games all.

In the 12th game Taira and Valda played excellent game and took the set at 7-5. In the second set they did not allow their opponents to settle down and continue to maintain their winning pace to win the second set and match.

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, while Senator Nisar A. Memon was the guest of honour.

Following are the results:  Boys Singles Final: Yuan Lu (CHN) bt Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) 6-2, 6-4 Boys Doubles Final: Cem Atlamis (TUR) / Mikhail Khodorchenko (RUS) bt Keagan  Jonathan (MAS) / Jihwan Kim(KOR) 6-4, 6-3Girls Doubles Final: Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) / Vlada Guryleva (RUS) bt Anastassiya Kim (KAZ) / Jinshu Xia (CHN) 7-5, 6-1.

Final of Girls Singles will be played on Saturday 18th February 2023 at 1:30 PM.

