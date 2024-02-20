ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship Kicks Off
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2024 | 09:06 PM
The ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-2 kicked off here at PTF -SDA Tennis Complex on Tuesday, in memory of the late Zainab Ali Naqvi, an upcoming junior tennis player, who tragically passed away last week in Islamabad
A total of 48 players boys and girls from Kazakhstan, Turkey, USA, Hongkong, China, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Romania, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Holland and Thailand were participating in the Championships. As many as 30 Pakistani boys and girls were also participating in the Championships.
A ceremony was held at PTF Complex today to dedicate Court No-1 'Zainab Ali Naqvi Court' of the Complex in memory of the late Zainab Ali Naqvi.
The dedication ceremony was graced by Zainab's parents, who had especially flown in from Karachi. Also in attendance were Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, Ex-President-PTF, Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, President of PTF, and a large number of foreign and local players' parents, coaches and tennis lovers.
Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and Aisam ul Haq paid rich tribute to the young and talented Zainab and expressed their condolences and deep sympathies to her parents.
In Boys Singles 1st Round: Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) beat Papangkorn (THA) 6-4,6-2; Doruk Elbirlik (TUR) beat Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-2,6-4; Jacob Shen (HKG) beat Salar Khan (PAK) 6-1,6-0; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Ye Chan Choi(KOR) 6-1,6-1; Ahtesham Humayun(PAK) beat Howard Chan (HKG) 6-3,6-1; Hamza Aasim (PAK) beat Jun An (KOR) 6-4,6-2; Amir Mazari (PAK) bt Nuran Wikramasinge (SRI) 6-3,2-6,6-2; Kaigaoge Kang (CHN) beat Akmal Arabdjanov (UZB) 6-0,6-1; Bilal Asim (PAK) beat Par Chandragholica (THA) 6-1,6-3; Shijijie Chen(CHN) beat Asad Zaman (PAK) 6-0,6-1; Ilya Kryukov(RUS) beat Ju Hun Choo (KOR) 6-2,6-1; Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR) beat Ege Avci (TUR) 6-1,6-1.
