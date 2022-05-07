UrduPoint.com

ITF Suspends Membership Of Russian Tennis Federation - Tarpishchev

Muhammad Rameez Published May 07, 2022 | 01:20 AM

ITF Suspends Membership of Russian Tennis Federation - Tarpishchev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has suspended the membership of the Russian Tennis Federation, its head Shamil Tarpishchev told Sputnik on Friday.

"The activities of the Russian Tennis Federation have been officially suspended. The decision was made by a general vote. This was expected. They will suspend our membership and that of Belarusians," Tarpishchev said.

