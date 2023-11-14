ITF World Junior C’ships: Seeded players through to quarterfinal rounds

All the seeded players advanced to the quarterfinal round by beating their respective opponents in straight sets in the ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior Tennis Championships-II at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) All the seeded players advanced to the quarterfinal round by beating their respective opponents in straight sets in the ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior Tennis Championships-II at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

A total of 22 matches were played on the second day of the championship.

The match of the day was played between 6th Seed Hamid Israr Gul of Pakistan and Taichi Tamura of Japan. Hamid Israr struggled hard to win the thrilling three-set match.

In the first set, both the players adopted a defensive game strategy by holding their own serve 5 games all. In the 12th game, Hamid made some unforced errors and hit the ball into the net, which resulted in losing the first set at 5-7.

In the second set, Hamid changed the game plan and played his own natural game by hitting down the line and cross-court shots and building up the winning lead 5-1. After losing the 8th game Hamid again made some unforced errors but managed to settle in the next game and won the second set at 6-3 and levelled the match one set all. In the decisive set, he did not allow his opponent to settle down and build up the winning streak 4-1.

He lost his serve then and hung on to win the 3rd set 6-3.

Results:

Boys Singles Pre-Quarter Finals:

Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Gehash Tissera (SRI) 6-2, 6-2, Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) beat Aahil Khaleel (SRI) 6-2, 6-0, Yoshito Oda (JPN) beat Hamza Roman (PAK) 6-1 6-4, Zaidh Zihar (SRI) beat Amir Muhammad Khan Mazari (PAK) 6-0 6-0, Muhammad Hamza Aasim (PAK) beat Muhammad Hussnain Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-1 6-1, Asad Zaman (PAK) beat Takuto Fuke (JPN) 6-4 6-1, Toki Adachi (JPN) beat Jian Pyun (KOR) 6-1 6-0, Hamid Israr Gul beat Taichi Tamura (JPN) 5-7, 6-3 6-3,

Girls Singles Pre-Quarter Finals:

Saajida Razick (SRI) beat Sheesa Sajid (PAK) 6-0 6-0, Viktoriia Sedoca (RUS) beat Soha Ali (PAK) 6-1 6-2, Madina Omarova (KAZ) beat Amna Ali Qayum (PAK) 6-3 6-1, Phitchayapak Srimuk (THA) beat Fatima Ali Raja (PAK) 6-0 6-0, Saina Jayesh Vaidya (SGP) beat Venuli Senari Jayasinghe (SRI) 6-0 6-3, Bahar Kilic (TUR) beat Zainab Ali Raja (PAK) 6-0 6-0, Hinata Wada (JPN) beat Zara Khan (PAK) 6-1 .