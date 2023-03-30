ITF World Tennis- Pakistan upset Australia 2-1 in ITF Junior Team Competition

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan caused a major upset by beating a strong Australian team 2-1 in the quarter-finals and qualified for the World Group event, which will be held later this year in the Czech Republic.

This is indeed a historic moment for the young Pakistanis, who will be playing in the semi-finals of the Asia-Oceania Final Qualifying at Kuching Malaysia, President Pakistan Tennis Federation Senator Salim Saifullah Khan said soon after hearing the matchless performance of the Pakistan Tennis team.

He expressed his happiness and congratulated the team and Captain for defeating the strong Australian team.

Result: PAKISTAN beat AUSTRALIA 2-1 (Q-FINALS) Boys Singles: Abubakar Talha beat Taiki Takizawa 6-4, 3-0 (retd).

Kose Cooper beat Hamza Roman 6-2,6-1.

Boys Doubles: Abubakar Talha and Hamza Roman bear Kose Cooper and Anthony Baker Nikolas 6-1,6-4