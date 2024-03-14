Ito left out of Japan squad amid sexual assault claim

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said Thursday he wanted to "protect" winger Junya Ito by leaving him out of his squad to face North Korea in home and away World Cup qualifiers this month.

Ito left the Asian Cup last month after Japanese police said he was under investigation over an alleged sexual assault in Osaka last year.

Ito denies the allegation and is suing his accusers for 200 million Yen ($1.3 million) in damages.

The 30-year-old has since been playing regularly for French club Reims but Moriyasu left him out of his squad to face North Korea in Tokyo on March 21 and Pyongyang five days later.

"I tried to imagine what the surrounding environment would have been like for him in Japan and I didn't think it would be one that would allow him to live and play football in peace," local media reported Moriyasu as saying.

"It wasn't just him -- I didn't think the whole team would have been able to go about their business in peace."

The allegation against Ito emerged as Japan were preparing to play Bahrain in the last 16 at the Asian Cup.

He was an unused substitute for the game and left the squad before their 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Iran.

Ito has played 54 games for Japan, scoring 13 goals.