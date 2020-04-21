UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It's Difficult To Live Without Playing Cricket: Babar Azam

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:48 PM

It's difficult to live without playing cricket: Babar Azam

With cricket having come to a standstill because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pakistan's top batsman Babar Azam also finds its difficult to live without playing the game

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :With cricket having come to a standstill because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pakistan's top batsman Babar Azam also finds its difficult to live without playing the game.

"It's really difficult to live without playing cricket for me. I had a set routine and I was all into it with daily practice, hitting the gym, fielding, training and fitness, and now there's so much uncertainty." "Everything is shut down, you are missing your routines, but you can't do anything about it. As a batsman, you don't have that satisfaction until you have a bat in your hand and you are middling the ball. So I am just staying positive, getting the pleasure of batting with tennis-ball cricket with my brothers in the garage," Babar, whose maiden Test century came only in November 2018, against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, told ESPNcricinfo.

The Twenty20 Skipper said gym training was helping him stay fit as it is something he can do from home.

"But if the break goes on, it can make me rusty, but I can't forget your basics. You must believe in yourself, the hard work I had put in to become a good batsman. You have to have confidence in yourself. It might take some time to regain the rhythm, but the base is there, and inshallah I will be the same Babar Azam you saw a few weeks ago," Babar, who scored 1,850 runs in 26 Tests said.

Babar said he used to become complacent easily if he performed well. "I used to have a negative thought process and that's the area I realised I had to cover.

Apart from playing and training, there are elements outside the game as well that needs to be addressed, you need to control them to have a better grip on the game. The more I am in control, the better I can drive my innings. Now, a good performance doesn't make me happy, instead I push myself to go further and try to expand my game," Babar, who scored 3,359 runs in 74 ODIs, said.

That has helped Azam get into the top five in all three formats in the ICC rankings for batsmen: No. 5 in Tests, No. 3 in ODIs and No. 1 in T20s.

"I have got a chance to reflect on what I have done so far. I am analysing myself and I am watching videos of my batting and trying to see what I did when I played well, and how I could have done better - breaking down my failures and understanding what went wrong and how to get it right""I have stopped thinking that my work is done if I perform, even if the team loses the game," Babar, who scored 1,471 runs in 38 T20s, said.

"I don't want to prove anything to anyone, what I am doing, how I am playing and how big is my role. It's easy to perform, go back, and be happy. But now I have told myself that whatever I do is for the team, and that is more relevant and important. My work isn't done if I score runs. If you perform in a win, it actually makes you happier inside. It took time, but I sat and spoke to positive people, started asking questions, and answers that have helped my conscience," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century ICC Abu Dhabi Same Babar Azam Turkish Lira November 2018 All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Letters sent to commissioners to ensure sale of ed ..

1 minute ago

Families sue helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash

1 minute ago

Emirates announces limited passenger flights to mo ..

9 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of petition pe ..

2 minutes ago

Cricket Australia warns of 'hundreds of millions' ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties With Georg ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.