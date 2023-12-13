Open Menu

‘It’s Just Humanitarian Appeal,’ Usman Khawaja Tells ICC About His Shoes Message

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2023 | 01:24 PM

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes message

The Australian batter regrets over loss of thousands of lives in Gaza in the ongoing Isreali war.

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2023) Australian batter Usman Khawaja has shed light on the human rights message conveyed by his shoes, describing it as a plea for basic human rights and humanitarian values.

Speaking exclusively to X, Khawaja expressed his disappointment at the global neglect of the plight of impoverished Palestinians, emphasizing his belief in the equality of all lives.

Despite any potential controversy, Khawaja remains resolute in his decision to wear the message-bearing shoes during the upcoming opening Test match against Pakistan in Perth.

Khawaja's comments were prompted by the International cricket Council's (ICC) communication to the cricketer regarding the human rights message displayed on his shoes, proclaiming that all lives are equal.

The talented cricketer affirmed his commitment to advocating for human rights, underscoring that his stance is rooted in humanitarian principles.

Khawaja raised poignant questions, questioning whether people are indifferent to the loss of innocent lives based on skin color or religious beliefs. He asserted that such considerations should hold no sway if one genuinely upholds the principle that all individuals are equal.

The ICC, in its message, expressed hope that Usman Khawaja would adhere to the established rules.

