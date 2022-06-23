UrduPoint.com

'It's OnSerena': Williams Comeback Reaches Eastbourne Doubles Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 23, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Eastbourne, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Serena Williams stepped up her comeback as the American star powered to a second successive victory in the Eastbourne doubles with her partner Ons Jabeur on Wednesday.

Williams and Tunisia's Jabeur defeated Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon warm-up event at Devonshire Park.

Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, is playing her first tournament since she made a tearful, injury-enforced exit from Wimbledon last year.

Williams, 40, had initially looked rusty on her first appearance for 12 months in Tuesday's victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova.

But she grew into that match and was more like her old self in the second step on her comeback trail.

It took only two minutes for the American to send down an ace before several clinical volleys provided the first break.

The opening set was wrapped up in 25 minutes and another break inspired by Serena in the ninth game of the second set put them on the brink of victory.

One more ace for Williams' tally helped get her and Jabeur over the line and they are now just two victories away from securing the title.

"I don't know if you know the team name? It's 'OnSerena'!" Serena said of her partnership with Jabeur, who had never played with the American until this week.

"I have had some really good training leading up to Wimbledon and up to this tournament, really hitting the ball well. I feel like I have been serving well so that's been really good.

"It was actually good match play and match practice, which is exactly what I needed. I couldn't have asked for more." Serena admitted on Tuesday that she had doubts if she would ever make it back after her injury lay-off, but her competitive juices are flowing again with Wimbledon on the horizon.

"I will always enjoy the competitive side. There is a part of me that will always miss it, no matter what happens," she said.

"I was just recovering and taking time off, just taking mental breaks. Now when I'm back, it's like, especially this match in particular, OK, you really remember the competitiveness."

