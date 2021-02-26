UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021: BN Polo, Diamond Paints Make Way To Main Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021: BN Polo, Diamond Paints make way to main final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :BN Polo and Diamond Paints made way to the main finals of the Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021 after winning their respective semifinals played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Phenomenal Raul Laplacette and Saqib Khan Khakwani steered Diamond Paints to a nail-biting 5-4 victory over Remounts in the first semifinal. Both the players contributed with a brace each for Diamond Paints while Ramiro Zaveletta scored one goal. For Remounts, Ignacio Negri hammered a hat-trick while Vieri Antinori struck one goal.

Diamond Paints dominated the match right from the word go as they thrashed in three back-to-back goals to earn a 3-0 lead. Remounts players made their presence felt in the second chukker when they converted a field goal to reduce the deficit to 3-1, but Diamond Paints succeeded in converting one more to finish the second chukker having a healthy 4-1 edge.

The only goal of the third chukker was slammed in by Diamond Paints, which further enhanced their lead to 5-1 while the fourth and last chukker though fully dominated by Remounts, who hammered a hat-trick of goals to make it 5-4 yet they couldn't convert more goals, thus lost the crucial encounter 4-5.

The match was officiated by Nicolas Scortichini and Marcelo Garrahan as field umpires.

The second semifinal of the day saw BN Polo thrashing Barry's by 10 1/2-4 to book berth in the main final against Diamond Paints.

Eulogio Celestino was the star from team BN Polo, who smashed in fantastic five goals while sensational Raja Mikail Sami hammered a hat-trick and Tito Ruiz Guinazu and Babar Naseem converted one each. For team Barry's, Hamza Mawaz Khan (2 goals) and Santiago Gomes Romero (1 goal) played well.

The first chukker was fully dominated by BN Polo by thrashing in three back-to-back goals to gain 3-0 while Barry's played better polo in the second chukker by hammering a hat-trick against a brace by BN Polo, who were still enjoying 5-3 lead. BN Polo added four more goals in their tally to take their lead to 9-3. Barry's scored one goal in the fourth and last chukker to reduce the margi to 9-4 but BN Polo, who had a half goal handicap advantage, added one more in their tally to win the match by 10 1/2-4. The field umpires were Nicolas Scortichini and Marcelo Garrahan.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Punjab Santiago Lead From

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 08 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

16 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

26 minutes ago

Takaful Pakistan Limited Is Now Salaam Takaful Lim ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai’s landmarks light up in colours of Kuwait ..

2 hours ago

New family-friendly garden opens in Ajman

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.