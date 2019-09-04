Iturria holds on for debut professional win at the Vuelta

Spain's Mikel Iturria dug deep to register his first ever professional victory by winning stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Spain's Mikel Iturria dug deep to register his first ever professional victory by winning stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday.

Iturria (Euskadi-Murias) pulled clear and despite his hefty lead shrivelling in the last two kilometres, the 27-year-old held on for an impressive win in the Pyrenees.

Another Spaniard Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural) was second, with America's Lawson Craddock (education First) coming in third, both part of a chasing pack that finished six seconds behind.

None of the 14 breakaway riders posed a threat to Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), the Slovenian who retains the overall leader's red jersey ahead of stage 12 on Thursday.