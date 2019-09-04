UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iturria Holds On For Debut Professional Win At The Vuelta

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:57 PM

Iturria holds on for debut professional win at the Vuelta

Spain's Mikel Iturria dug deep to register his first ever professional victory by winning stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Spain's Mikel Iturria dug deep to register his first ever professional victory by winning stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday.

Iturria (Euskadi-Murias) pulled clear and despite his hefty lead shrivelling in the last two kilometres, the 27-year-old held on for an impressive win in the Pyrenees.

Another Spaniard Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural) was second, with America's Lawson Craddock (education First) coming in third, both part of a chasing pack that finished six seconds behind.

None of the 14 breakaway riders posed a threat to Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), the Slovenian who retains the overall leader's red jersey ahead of stage 12 on Thursday.

Related Topics

Education Lead

Recent Stories

UAE’s development plans, strategies can only be ..

16 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2020 widens scope to include ..

16 minutes ago

Two Emiratis join AFC&#039;s observer membership

16 minutes ago

Manchester City Global Trophy Tour makes stop at E ..

16 minutes ago

US Plans to Implement More Sanctions on Iran, Not ..

2 minutes ago

National Ambulance’s Emirati EMT Programme sees ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.