IU Captain Shadab Khan Vows Strong Comeback Next Season After Exit From PSL X
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2025 | 02:36 PM
Shadab Khan acknowledges that his team underperformed in crucial departments, especially in failing to take wickets at vital moments and allowing opposition to dominate during powerplay
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2025) Islamabad United (IU) Captain Shadab Khan vowed a strong comeback next season after exit from X.
Shadab Khan admitted that the team struggled in key areas throughout the tournament.
In the decisive match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by a massive 95 runs, ending their PSL 10 campaign. Lahore posted a formidable 202-run total, powered by brilliant half-centuries from Mohammad Naeem and Kusal Perera. Perera smashed 61 off 35 balls, while Naeem hit a rapid 50 off just 25 balls.
In response, Islamabad United were bowled out for 107 in 15.1 overs. Agha Salman top-scored with 33, followed by Shadab Khan’s 26, with the rest of the batters failing to reach double digits.
Speaking after the match, Shadab acknowledged that his team underperformed in crucial departments, especially in failing to take wickets at vital moments and allowing the opposition to dominate during the powerplay.
He explained that Mohammad Shehzad was sent to open in place of the unavailable Alex Hales. “Shehzad has often opened in white-ball cricket, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out today,” he said.
Calling the pitches suitable for play, Shadab emphasized that the real difference lay in execution and discipline. He praised Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan for their encouraging performances.
“We fell short in handling pressure moments as a unit,” he admitted. “But we’ll reflect, learn, and God willing, return stronger next season,”.
Recent Stories
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..
Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim
Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from int’l travel for five years
UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment
Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light
Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive
More Stories From Sports
-
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X40 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 title41 minutes ago
-
NPC snooker tournament reaches quarterfinal stage18 hours ago
-
Mehaq wins Federal Cup Tennis C’ships title19 hours ago
-
Musa Azad’s century, Arman and Niqab’s lethal spells shine in PCB inter-district U-19 tournament18 hours ago
-
Jansher Khan Squash Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday21 hours ago
-
PVF positive for top notch performances in 2025 Int’l events21 hours ago
-
Sybil Sohail aims high in Asian Masters C’ship21 hours ago
-
PTA badminton league concludes21 hours ago
-
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's captaincy1 day ago
-
Pakistan's Naila Kiani scales Kanchenjunga, nears elite eight-thousander club1 day ago
-
Abdullah, Fakhar help Lahore down Karachi in Eliminator I2 days ago