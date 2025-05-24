Open Menu

IU Captain Shadab Khan Vows Strong Comeback Next Season After Exit From PSL X

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2025 | 02:36 PM

Shadab Khan acknowledges that his team underperformed in crucial departments, especially in failing to take wickets at vital moments and allowing opposition to dominate during powerplay  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2025) Islamabad United (IU) Captain Shadab Khan vowed a strong comeback next season after exit from X.

Shadab Khan admitted that the team struggled in key areas throughout the tournament.

In the decisive match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by a massive 95 runs, ending their PSL 10 campaign. Lahore posted a formidable 202-run total, powered by brilliant half-centuries from Mohammad Naeem and Kusal Perera. Perera smashed 61 off 35 balls, while Naeem hit a rapid 50 off just 25 balls.

In response, Islamabad United were bowled out for 107 in 15.1 overs. Agha Salman top-scored with 33, followed by Shadab Khan’s 26, with the rest of the batters failing to reach double digits.

Speaking after the match, Shadab acknowledged that his team underperformed in crucial departments, especially in failing to take wickets at vital moments and allowing the opposition to dominate during the powerplay.

He explained that Mohammad Shehzad was sent to open in place of the unavailable Alex Hales. “Shehzad has often opened in white-ball cricket, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out today,” he said.

Calling the pitches suitable for play, Shadab emphasized that the real difference lay in execution and discipline. He praised Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan for their encouraging performances.

“We fell short in handling pressure moments as a unit,” he admitted. “But we’ll reflect, learn, and God willing, return stronger next season,”.

