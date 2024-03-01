IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Pakistan Captain says Islamabad United, having won only two out of five games, have faced setbacks due to strategic flaws.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2024) Former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq has raised concerns regarding Islamabad United's utilization of resources, especially Naseem Shah during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

Haq highlighted the team's failure to make optimal use of their fast bowler Naseem Shah, pointing out deficiencies in their bowling department.

Islamabad United, having won only two out of five games, have faced setbacks due to strategic flaws, according to Haq.

In their recent encounter against Karachi Kings on Wednesday, Islamabad United attempted to contain the Kings but allowed them to easily score 164 runs on a sluggish pitch.

While Imad Wasim completed his overs as captain, Shadab Khan and Agha Salman refrained from bowling.

Haq, speaking on a local sports channel, expressed his disappointment: "They are not using their resources properly in the bowling department.

United, he said, did not know where and how to use Naaeem Shah. They gave the last over to young Hunain Shah, who performed well."

He further criticized the spinners for not exploiting advantageous patches during their overs.

Emphasizing the potential impact of such decisions, Haq cautioned, "These choices could trouble Islamabad United in crucial moments."

Despite initially seeming on track for a score of 140, Islamabad United managed to score 165 runs, largely due to the effective batting by their openers.

However, Haq warned that such issues might pose challenges for Islamabad United in pivotal matches ahead.