IUB athlete to represent Pakistan in Judo competition in China

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Aqeela Aziz, an athlete from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, has been selected for the Higher education Commission (HEC) Judo team in the 52 kg weight category, on the basis of her previous year's achievements.

She will represent Pakistan in the World University Games to be held in China in August this year. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has congratulated Aqeela, Director sports Amjad Farooq Waraich and Director Women Sports Ambreen Maqsood on this achievement of bringing IUB to the international horizon.