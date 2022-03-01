UrduPoint.com

IUB Got Second Position In All Pakistan Intervarsity Table Tennis

Muhammad Rameez Published March 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

IUB got second position in all Pakistan Intervarsity Table tennis

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur Table Tennis Men's team secured the second position in all Pakistan Intervarsity Table Tennis Championship 2021-22 held at IBA Sukkur by Higher education Commission Pakistan.

IUB team played the final against University Central Punjab Lahore.

The team lost the final match and received the runners-up trophy from Director sports Division HEC Islamabad Engr. Javed Ali Memon.

Islamia University of Bahawalpur players also received Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive certificates which were signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob congratulated the team members on reaching the finals and showing the sportsman spirit.

