IUB Student Wins Silver Medal For HEC In National Judo Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published January 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Aqeela Aziz, a student of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, has won a silver medal in the 10th Women National Ranking Judo Championship being held at Peshawar sports Complex. Aziz represented the Higher education Commission team.
Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar congratulated Director Sports Amjad Farooq Warraich and student Aqeela Aziz on this achievement.