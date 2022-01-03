UrduPoint.com

IUB Student Wins Silver Medal For HEC In National Judo Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published January 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

IUB student wins silver medal for HEC in National Judo Championship

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Aqeela Aziz, a student of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, has won a silver medal in the 10th Women National Ranking Judo Championship being held at Peshawar sports Complex. Aziz represented the Higher education Commission team.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar congratulated Director Sports Amjad Farooq Warraich and student Aqeela Aziz on this achievement.

More Stories From Sports

