IUB student wins silver medal for HEC in National Judo Championship

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Aqeela Aziz, a student of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, has won a silver medal in the 10th Women National Ranking Judo Championship being held at Peshawar sports Complex. Aziz represented the Higher education Commission team.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar congratulated Director Sports Amjad Farooq Warraich and student Aqeela Aziz on this achievement.