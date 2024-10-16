IUB Wins Opening Match Of PCB Inter-varsity Cricket Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published October 16, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The Inter-varsity Cricket Zonal Championship 2024-2025 has started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur, Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan and Emerson University Multan are participating in this five-day championship.
The opening match was played between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan, which the former won by 333 runs.
The final match will be played between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur.
