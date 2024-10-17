IUB Wins PCB Inter-varsity Cricket Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) won the PCB Intervarsity Cricket Zonal Championship 2024
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) won the PCB Intervarsity Cricket Zonal Championship 2024.
The championship was held under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission and
organized by Directorate of Sports the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
The final match was played between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Cholistan
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur, which IUB team won by 434 runs.
Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan
and Emerson University Multan also participated in the five-day championship.
Vice Chancellor the Islamia University Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran and Director of Sports Amjad Farooq
Warraich congratulated the team.
