IUB Wins PCB Inter-varsity Cricket Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2024 | 06:39 PM

IUB wins PCB inter-varsity cricket championship

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) won the PCB Intervarsity Cricket Zonal Championship 2024

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) won the PCB Intervarsity Cricket Zonal Championship 2024.

The championship was held under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission and

organized by Directorate of Sports the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The final match was played between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Cholistan

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur, which IUB team won by 434 runs.

Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan

and Emerson University Multan also participated in the five-day championship.

Vice Chancellor the Islamia University Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran and Director of Sports Amjad Farooq

Warraich congratulated the team.

