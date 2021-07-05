UrduPoint.com
'I've Worked Hard For This', Says History-making Jabeur

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:03 PM

Ons Jabeur's historic Wimbledon campaign saw her reach the women's quarter-finals on Monday, beating Poland's 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their fourth round match

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Ons Jabeur's historic Wimbledon campaign saw her reach the women's quarter-finals on Monday, beating Poland's 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their fourth round match.

The 26-year-old is the first Tunisian woman to reach the last eight at Wimbledon and will face Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka who defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Sabalenka will be playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Jabeur celebrated victory with a fist pump and a yell of delight but for once she was not a lone Tunisian voice as some spectators burst out into song.

"Tunisians are everywhere, I got to say," she said.

"Yeah, they were singing actually a football song. I felt the need to sing with them also.

"I felt so happy that I wanted, like, to hear more. I was doing like this to hear them (cupping a hand to one ear)" Jabeur's exploits in the past few weeks have give huge momentum to her mission to encourage more Arab women, especially North African, to take up the sport.

She admitted, though, that to get to where she is now has taken a lot of resilience to overcome setbacks.

"Maybe one of them was 2018, I started really bad the season, winning no matches," she said.

"I was doubting myself a lot. I think early in my career, after the juniors, when I didn't see the results that I wanted, when I was seeing the juniors that I played with breaking the top 50, top 40,it was very difficult for me.

"I've worked hard to earn my place here."

