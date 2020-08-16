UrduPoint.com
Ivorian Winger Gradel Signs For Sivasspor

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Ivorian winger Gradel signs for Sivasspor

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast winger Max-Alain Gradel has joined Sivasspor on a two-year deal following Toulouse's relegation from the French top-flight, the Turkish club announced Sunday.

Gradel, 32, was allowed to leave Toulouse following a dreadful season in which the club was relegated to Ligue 2 after the coronavirus pandemic put an early end to the campaign.

The former Leeds, Bournemouth and Saint-Etienne player was part of the Ivorian squad that won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sivasspor finished fourth in Turkey's Super Lig last season and qualified for the Europa League group stage.

