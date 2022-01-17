UrduPoint.com

Ivory Coast Goalkeeper Sangare Hit By Personal Tragedy

Muhammad Rameez Published January 17, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sangare hit by personal tragedy

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare learned of the death of his father on Monday, only a few hours after making headlines for a disastrous gaffe in his team's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sierra Leone

Douala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Ivory Coast goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare learned of the death of his father on Monday, only a few hours after making headlines for a disastrous gaffe in his team's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sierra Leone.

"It is with great sadness that the Ivorian national team learned of the death in the night of January 16-17 of the father of goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare," said the Ivorian Football Federation in a statement.

The news comes after team-mate Max-Alain Gradel lost his father on the eve of the tournament.

Gradel appeared to be in tears after scoring in the Ivory Coast's opening 1-0 win against Equatorial Guinea.

Sangare has taken over the gloves for the Elephants at this tournament because first-choice goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo is serving a doping ban.

The Ivorians were leading 2-1 in the third minute of injury time in Sunday's game against Sierra Leone when Sangare went to catch a ball headed back to him by a teammate in an attempt to prevent a corner.

Related Topics

Africa Football Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Sierra Leone January Sunday Sad

Recent Stories

Lack of quorum leads to National Assembly proceedi ..

Lack of quorum leads to National Assembly proceeding's adjournment

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's President Fires Special Envoy to Baik ..

Kazakhstan's President Fires Special Envoy to Baikonur Space Port

3 minutes ago
 China Urges Political Solution Over North Korea Mi ..

China Urges Political Solution Over North Korea Missile Launches - Foreign Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 Investment in Tech sector vital for youth employme ..

Investment in Tech sector vital for youth employment, national economy: Prime Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI Govt. working on elimination of illiteracy thr ..

PTI Govt. working on elimination of illiteracy through comprehensive policy: Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Child protection institute inaugurated in Sahiwal

Child protection institute inaugurated in Sahiwal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.