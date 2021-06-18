UrduPoint.com
IWF Suspends Romanian Weightlifting Federation For One Year Over Doping Violations

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The International Weightlifting Federation announced on Thursday the suspension of the Romanian weightlifting federation (FRH) for a year due to numerous violations of anti-doping rules.

"The International Testing Agency (ITA) confirms that the International Weightlifting Federations' (IWF's) Member Federation Independent Sanctioning Panel has imposed a one-year suspension against the Romanian Weightlifting Federation as a consequence of numerous Anti-Doping Rule Violations," the statement said.

The case is based on five violations committed by five different athletes in 2012, including Florin Croitoru, Gabriel Sincraian, Razvan Martin and Roxana Cocos, who represented Romania at London Olympic Games, the international body specified.

The results of tests were published in 2019 as a part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC's) re-analysis program conducted by the ITA.

The suspension bans Romanian athletes from taking part in IWF competitions, as well as forbidding the national federation to hold IWF events, including the congress, executive board meetings and others, and participate in the congress with voting rights. It can be lifted in eight months.

