UrduPoint.com

Iyer, Pant Help India To 265 In Third West Indies ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 11, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Iyer, Pant help India to 265 in third West Indies ODI

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to guide India to 265 all out against the West Indies as the hosts aimed for a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series on Friday

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to guide India to 265 all out against the West Indies as the hosts aimed for a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series on Friday.

Iyer (80) and Pant (56) steadied the ship to put on 110 runs for the fourth wicket after India slipped to 43-3 with skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for nought back in the pavilion in Ahmedabad.

Deepak Chahar, who hit 38, and Washington Sundar, who made 33, got useful cameos before India were bowled out in 50 overs in the final one-day international.

For the West Indies, pace bowler Jason Holder stood out with figures of 4-34.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph struck twice in the same over to take the wickets of Rohit (13) and Kohli -- for the second time in the series -- to rattle the hosts in the fourth over after they elected to bat.

Rohit edged an incoming delivery on to his stumps for 13 while Kohli, who scored eight and 18 in the first two matches, got caught behind in his attempt to flick the ball down the leg side.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who returned to the team after recovering from Covid-19 along with Iyer, departed for 10 after a 26-ball stay.

But the right-left batting pair of Iyer and Pant got going to rebuild the innings and take the attack to the West Indies bowlers.

Pant, a wicketkeeper-batsman, reached his fifty in 47 balls but soon lost his wicket to leg-spinner Hayden Walsh.

Spinners ruled in the middle overs with left-arm orthodox Fabian Allen taking down Suryakumar Yadav for six and Iyer out to Walsh.

Chahar played an attacking knock and put on 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Sundar before being caught behind off Holder who wrapped up the tail.

Related Topics

India Attack Washington Guide Ahmedabad Same Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant Suryakumar Yadav All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Issue of Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan Should b ..

Issue of Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan Should be Discussed - Russia's Shoigu

2 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of senior journalist

CM condoles death of senior journalist

2 minutes ago
 France to Cancel Masks Indoors on February 28 in P ..

France to Cancel Masks Indoors on February 28 in Places Requiring Vaccine Pass

2 minutes ago
 Russia Suggests to Put Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas in ..

Russia Suggests to Put Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas in Normandy Document, Sides Refu ..

2 minutes ago
 Sabira stresses for constructive environment in of ..

Sabira stresses for constructive environment in offices for women

2 minutes ago
 All set for 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon ..

All set for 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to be held on Feb 13

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>