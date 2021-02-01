UrduPoint.com
Izhaan Mirza Malik’s Picture Wearing ‘helmet’ Goes Viral On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:25 PM

Izhaan Mirza Malik’s picture wearing ‘helmet’ goes viral on social media

The fans of the couple say that the picture of Izhaan Mirza Malik has shown that he is following the footsteps of his father Shoaib Malik.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) Izhaan Mirza Malik, the son of cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza, is all set to follow the footsteps of his father.

Taking to Instagram, Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza had uploaded a story of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik wherein he was seen wearing helmet like his father.

Shoaib Malik is a big name in cricket and the fans of both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are saying that it shows that the couples wants their son to be a cricketer. However, the couple had clearly said earlier that their child would be free to adopt whatever profession he wants.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied knot in 2010.

