J.A. Zaman Memorial Open Golf to swing into action on Friday

The much awaited 8th J.A Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship will swing into action hereon Friday at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course and country's top class golfers will display their talent in the premier event

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The much awaited 8th J.A Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship will swing into action hereon Friday at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course and country's top class golfers will display their talent in the premier event.

This was stated in a press conference by Sarmad Nadeem ,Convenor Golf at a press conference at Gymkhana Golf Club ,also attended and addressed by Hamid Zaman and Omar Zaman of Zaman Family , Taimoor Shabbir ,Captain Golf and Aayan Mumtaz ,Event Incharge.

Sarmad further said that this grand event is majestically and magnanimously commended by the Zaman Family and it augments and stimulates the morale of the golf professionals of the country as they consider it a reassuring and nurturing support to their livelihood. Prize Money of Rs 4.1 million on offer is certainly uplifting and the well established professional golf players as well as those seeking higher pedestals solicit participation with a yearning for performing in an outstanding manner.

Hamid Zaman Head of Zaman Family spelled out that this championship is in memory of the iconic symbol J.A.Zaman ,a man of immense self esteem and a passion for golf which he played and regularly engaged in at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course for over half a century.

And Hamid Zaman further added that the Family plans to make this championship the biggest golf event of the country and infact also go international and ultimately join hands with Asian Tour .Already the prize money for the Championship stands doubled which is a source of contentment for the golf professionals .

Star players of the national golf circuit like Shabbir Iqbal ,Mohammad Matloob ,Ahmed Baig,Hamza Amin ,Muhammed Munir ,have all converged to Gymkhana Golf Course and all feel resolute about excellence in application of golfing skills and coming up with champion like scores.And these golf players enjoy a monumental presence during the flow in national level golf competitions like this one .

As for the playing arena the eighteen holes, par 72 layout has significant features like excellent tees ,immaculate fairways ,true and fast greens and 3750 trees of various types .Additionally 55 bunkers ,6 water hazards add to the challenge and test of champions ability and coerce them to strategize and plan their shots.

The final round will take place on 12th December followed by the prize distribution ceremony in which Zaman Family will distribute The prizes.