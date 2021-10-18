UrduPoint.com

Jabeur Becomes First Arab Tennis Player To Reach Top 10

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:04 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Tunisia's Ons Jabeur became the first Arab tennis player to break into the world's top 10 on Monday, while Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa gained 14 places in the WTA rankings.

Jabeur, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist earlier this year, was beaten by Spain's Badosa in the Indian Wells semi-finals last Friday.

Before the tournament, 14th place was the highest achieved by Arab players, a record which was jointly held by Jabeur and former Moroccan star Younes El Aynaoui.

The 23-year-old Badosa, who beat Victoria Azarenka in Saturday's final in California, started the year as the world number 70 but has now climbed to 13th.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka moved up two places and back into the top 10 despite not playing last week.

WTA top 20: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9,077 pts 2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7,115 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5.320 4. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4.748 (+1) 5. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4.425 (+1) 6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4.096 (+1) 7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4.005 (+2) 8. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3,500 (+6) 9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,365 (+1) 10. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3,326 (+2) 11. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3,306 (-7) 12. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3,265 (+3) 13. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3,248 (+14) 14. Sofia Kenin (USA) 3,130 (-6) 15. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,035 (-4) 16. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2,986 (-3) 17. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,883 (-1) 18. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,83519. Simona Halep (ROM) 2,807 (-2)20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,766

