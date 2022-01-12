Jabeur fires Australian Open warning with Kvitova win

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Tunisia's Ons Jabeur warmed up for the Australian Open by defeating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the Sydney Classic on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Jabeur had a breakthrough 2021, winning her maiden WTA singles title and surging into the top 10 for the first time.

Seeded seventh this week in Sydney, Jabeur came from behind in both sets to defeat Kvitova for the first time in four attempts to set up a quarter-final against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

The fourth-seeded Kontaveit had a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

In the men's draw fifth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego was too strong for Argentine qualifier Sebastian Baez, 6-2, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima of the US also progressed to the quarter-finals, with a tight 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (8/6) win over Italian veteran Fabio Fognini.

The Australian Open starts on Monday.