Jabeur first Arab woman in Roland Garros last 16

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Saturday became the first Arab woman to make the last 16 at Roland Garros with a 7-6 (9/7), 2-6, 6-3 win over Belarusian eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Saturday became the first Arab woman to make the last 16 at Roland Garros with a 7-6 (9/7), 2-6, 6-3 win over Belarusian eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Jabeur, seeded 30, who made the quarter-finals at the Australian Open in January, faces either 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza from Spain or Danielle Collins of the United States for a place in the last-eight.

The 26-year-old Jabeur is a former junior champion in the French capital.