Jabir Bag Clinches MCI Twin City Tennis Tournament Title

Published February 27, 2022

Jabir bag clinches MCI Twin City Tennis Tournament title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Jabir Ali clinched the MCI Twin City Tennis Tournament title here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Sunday.

On the final day of the MCI Twin City Tennis Tournament in Men singles matches, Jabir Ali downed Hamza Asim by 0-6, 6-1, 7-5; in a thrilling contest while in another Junior Under18 thriller final Ibrahim Saqib beat Haziq Asim by 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.

In the ladies singles final Mahak Khokhar outplayed Saher Aleem by 6-1, 6-1 and in under18 girls final, Sehar Aleem defeated Zara Lawangin by 6-4, 6-3.

Chief guest Director sports and Culture Amir Shehzad and Deputy Director Ch Shehzad Yasin witnessed the finals and distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up.

In Men singles; Jabir Ali beat Hamza Asim 0-6, 6-1, 7-5, in Ladies singles; Mahak Khakhar beat Sehar Aleem 6-1, 6-1, in Boys Under18 singles; Ibrahim Saqib beat Haziq Asim 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 and in Girls Under18 singles; Saher Aleem beat Zara Lawangin 6-4, 6-3.

