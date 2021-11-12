UrduPoint.com

Jack Miller Fastest For Ducati At Valencia MotoGP Practice

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

Jack Miller fastest for Ducati at Valencia MotoGP practice

Australian Ducatti rider Jack Miller was top of the practice rankings after the second session ahead of the Valencia motorkike GP on Friday

Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Australian Ducatti rider Jack Miller was top of the practice rankings after the second session ahead of the Valencia motorkike GP on Friday.

With Fabio Quartararo already crowned world champion, the riders have one last chance to claim a little glory on the final GP of the 2021 season.

Miller, who stands fourth in the world championships points race, timed 1min 30.927sec, just 12 thousandths of a second ahead of Spain's Pol Espargaro of Honda.

Quartararo cruised around the 120,000 capacity Circuit Ricardo Tormo 11th fastest at 0.781sec.

Italian legend Valentino Rossi, competing at his final GP at the age of 42, trailed in 21st at 1.

358sec.

Combined times at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo (4.005km): 1. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 1:30.927 2. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 0.012 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.068 4. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.409 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 0.469 6. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.500 7. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.586 8. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.594 9. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.670 10. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.676 Selected11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.78121. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.358

Related Topics

World Honda Valencia Spain Top Race

Recent Stories

Blinken says US 'very concerned' about Russian mov ..

Blinken says US 'very concerned' about Russian movements near Ukraine

40 seconds ago
 Senate education body directs HEC to investigate p ..

Senate education body directs HEC to investigate poor performance of 32 universi ..

42 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 112652 cusecs water

IRSA releases 112652 cusecs water

43 seconds ago
 Naval Chief meets military dignitaries of Kuwait

Naval Chief meets military dignitaries of Kuwait

47 seconds ago
 Best healthcare services to be ensured for people: ..

Best healthcare services to be ensured for people: Dr. Faisal Sultan

10 minutes ago
 Book on 'Bhanbhore' need of the hour: Syed Sardar ..

Book on 'Bhanbhore' need of the hour: Syed Sardar Shah

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.