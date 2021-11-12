Jack Miller fastest for Ducati at Valencia MotoGP practice

Australian Ducatti rider Jack Miller was top of the practice rankings after the second session ahead of the Valencia motorkike GP on Friday

Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Australian Ducatti rider Jack Miller was top of the practice rankings after the second session ahead of the Valencia motorkike GP on Friday.

With Fabio Quartararo already crowned world champion, the riders have one last chance to claim a little glory on the final GP of the 2021 season.

Miller, who stands fourth in the world championships points race, timed 1min 30.927sec, just 12 thousandths of a second ahead of Spain's Pol Espargaro of Honda.

Quartararo cruised around the 120,000 capacity Circuit Ricardo Tormo 11th fastest at 0.781sec.

Italian legend Valentino Rossi, competing at his final GP at the age of 42, trailed in 21st at 1.

358sec.

Combined times at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo (4.005km): 1. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 1:30.927 2. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 0.012 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.068 4. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.409 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 0.469 6. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.500 7. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.586 8. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.594 9. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.670 10. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.676 Selected11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.78121. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.358