DARWIN, Aug 06 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Northern Territory Strike defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 46 runs in the final of the Top&T20 series after an excellent unbeaten century by Jack Wood (101) off just 59 balls with the help of five sixes and eight boundaries.

Pakistan Shaheens had won four out of five matches before the final. Incidentally, Pakistan was beaten by NT Strike by 59 runs in his first match. In the final played in Darwin on Sunday, NT Strike won the toss and scored 185 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs.

In a reply, Pakistan Shaheens scored 139 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. NT Strike's first wicket fell for just 16 runs, but then Jack Wood and Jason Sangha added 71 runs for the second wicket partnership.

Sangha scored 33 runs with the help of three sixes and one four and became the wicket of Ahmed Minhas, but Jack Wood was not controlled by any bowler and he completed the century by batting brilliantly.

He hit two sixes and two fours in one over of Faisal Akram. He remained not out after scoring 101 runs at the end of the innings. This aggressive inning of 59 balls included 5 sixes and 8 fours.

Jack Wood was the highest scorer in the series with 227 runs. Pakistan Shaheens had to suffer the loss of Chavez Irfan in the first over of the innings who got out after scoring only 5 runs. Due to intermittent wickets falling, Pakistan Shaheen's grip on the match continued to weaken.

Captain Rohail Nazir 5, Wahaj Riaz 4, Shamal Hussain 23 and Irfan Khan got out after scoring 24 runs, so the score was only 72 runs for 5 wickets.

Arafat Minhas was the top scorer for Pakistan Shaheens with 41 runs which included two fours and two sixes. Brady Simmons took 3 wickets for 16 runs from NT Strike. Pakistan Shaheens will now play a 50-over match against Papua New Guinea on August 8 and NT Strike on August 9.

Short score.

NT strike. 185 runs 4 out (20 overs) Jack Wood 101 not out. Jason Sangha 33. Pakistan Shaheens: 139 runs 7 players out (20 overs) Arafat Minhas 41. Mohammad Irfan Khan 24. Shamil Hussain 23. Brady Simmons 16 / 3 wickets.