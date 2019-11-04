Jackson scores three TDs as Ravens hand juggernaut Patriots first loss

Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and rushed for two others as the Baltimore Ravens carved up New England 37-20 on Sunday, stamping out the Patriots' bid for an undefeated season

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and rushed for two others as the Baltimore Ravens carved up New England 37-20 on Sunday, stamping out the Patriots' bid for an undefeated season.

Quarterback Jackson completed 17 of 23 passes for 163 yards and ran for 61 more, while Mark Ingram rushed for a season-high 115 yards as Baltimore improved to 6-2 on the season.

"This man is the MVP. He is playing MVP type football," said Ravens safety Earl Thomas of Jackson. "I am right behind him. I am backing him.

"He makes my job that much easier. It just felt good to be part of a win like this." Marlon Humphrey scored on a fumble return for the second straight game, and Thomas had an interception for the Ravens, who won their fourth consecutive game.

Tom Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 285 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Patriots, whose loss leaves the San Francisco 49ers as the NFL's lone undefeated team at 8-0.

Heading into Sunday's contest, Brady's Patriots had outscored their opponents by a combined 189 points.

"I don't care if it is Tom Brady. I just want to win," said Jackson when asked about going up against the defending Super Bowl champions.

New England was allowing just 7.6 points per game before being dominated by the Ravens.

"We didn't do anything normal," said Patriots coach Bill Belichick. "We certainly didn't coach well.

"Give them credit. They have a lot of weapons." The Ravens stormed out of the gate scoring 17 consecutive points and outgaining New England 198-4 in the first 15 minutes.

Jackson scored on a one-yard run with 3:12 left in the final quarter to extend the Ravens lead to 37-20.

- Chiefs snap losing streak - Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Chargers dominated in almost every aspect on Sunday, kickstarting their running game and cruising to a 26-11 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Philip Rivers passed for 294 yards and the Chargers rushed for 159 yards in their first game under interim offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. They came into the contest with less than 40 rushing yards in four consecutive games.

Rivers completed 21 of 28 passes for the Chargers, who have won two consecutive games and improved to 4-5 on the season.

The mighty Packers offence couldn't get untracked against the stingy Chargers defense. Rodgers finished 23 of 35 for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Elsewhere, Harrison Butker nailed a last-gasp field goal as the Kansas City Chiefs snapped the Minnesota Vikings' four-game winning streak with a 26-23 victory.

Butker's winning kick from 44 yards came after he had successfully converted a difficult 54-yard effort to level the scores at 23-23 earlier in the fourth quarter.

The win was a much-needed boost for the Chiefs, who had suffered three straight defeats at their Arrowhead Stadium home and who are still missing injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Backup Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore threw for 275 yards and one touchdown from 25-of-35 attempts.

Moore's touchdown was a 40-yard effort to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the first quarter.

The play of the game came from running back Damien Williams, who weaved 91 yards for a spectacular third quarter touchdown that helped the Chiefs into a 17-16 lead.

In other games on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts were left with a potential quarterback crisis after Jacoby Brissett suffered a knee injury in a 26-24 defeat at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brissett, who has flourished as the Colts starter after taking over on the eve of the season following Andrew Luck's sudden retirement, exited in the second quarter.

"I think it looks like a sprain, but we'll see to what degree," Colts head coach Frank Reich said afterwards. "We have to see how it responds."The Colts fell to 5-3 with the loss, leaving them in second place in the AFC South behind the Houston Texans, convincing 26-3 winners over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's International Series fixture at Wembley Stadium.

Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson wowed the London crowd with a commanding exhibition of playmaking, throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns as Houston took over top spot.