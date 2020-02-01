UrduPoint.com
Jaco Van Gass Wins First Para-cycling Track World Championships Title

Muhammad Rameez 33 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:40 PM

Britain's Jaco van Gass won C3 kilo time trial gold at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Canada.The 33-year-old, who was born in South Africa, was crowned world champion for the first time with a winning time of one minute 7.867 seconds.Later

Britain's Jaco van Gass won C3 kilo time trial gold at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Canada.The 33-year-old, who was born in South Africa, was crowned world champion for the first time with a winning time of one minute 7.867 seconds.Later, Paralympic champions Steve Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby won tandem pursuit silver.

"It's fantastic, I'm a bit speechless," Van Gass said. "It's everything I've worked for for a very long time." He added: "To finally have a rainbow jersey means the world." It marks Van Gass' second medal of the championships in Milton after pursuit silver.

Russia's Aleksei Obydennov won kilo silver behind Van Gass with Spain's Eduardo Santas Asensio taking bronze.

Van Gass' British team-mate Fin Graham was sixth.Bate and Duggleby lost out on gold to Poland's Marcin Polak and Michal Ladosz, who set a new world record.Elsewhere on day two, Lora Fachie and her pilot Corrine Hall finished fourth in the women's tandem pursuit.

Sam Ruddock finished fourth in the C1 kilo, while Louis Rolfe and Matthew Robertson placed fourth and sixth respectively in the C2 kilo.

