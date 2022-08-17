UrduPoint.com

Jacobs Storms To Euro 100m Crown As Ingebrigtsen And Perkovic Shine

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 17, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Jacobs storms to Euro 100m crown as Ingebrigtsen and Perkovic shine

Munich, Germany, Aug 17(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs put an injury-ravaged season behind him to storm to gold in the 100m gold in the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Tuesday.

Jacobs, who was world indoor 60m champion in Belgrade in March, but withdrew before the semi-finals of the 100m at last month's world championships in Oregon, clocked a championship record-equalling time of 9.95 seconds.

Defending champion Zharnel Hughes claimed silver in 9.99sec with another Briton, Jeremiah Azu, taking bronze in 10.13.

"This was a difficult season with problems, with injury," said the 27-year-old Italian, who has been beset by leg injuries and who competed with a heavily-strapped left calf in Munich.

"My leg is not good and I am not happy about how the race went technically, there were some problems.

"But I am over the moon with the gold medal. After Olympic gold, I've now got the European gold. I've got to get the world championship gold now." In a heady night of track and field at a packed Olympic Stadium, the raucous crowd went wild as unheralded home favourite Gina Lueckenkemper pulled off a shock by winning the women's blue riband sprint.

The 25-year-old, who won 100m silver in the last European champs in Berlin in 2018 and 200m bronze in 2016, threw herself at the line to clock 10.99sec for a photo-finish victory over Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji.

Britain's Daryll Neita took bronze with 11.00sec, while her teammate, defending champion Dina Asher-Smith, pulled up with injury halfway through the race and finished last.

- Proven trio produce goods - A trio of proven performers had earlier showed off their prowess in perfect, balmy conditions, retaining their titles in no little style.

First up was Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who dominated the 5,000m to keep a repeat double bid on track.

The 21-year-old, crowned world champion over the distance at last month's worlds in Eugene, timed 13min 21.13sec.

"I believe in myself and I believe in the things I have done before. It was amazing here today, it was a great race to be a part of," said Ingebrigtsen.

"It feels great to be back and win, it is special." Greece's defending long jump champion Miltiadis Tentoglou, the reigning Olympic and world indoor champion who won world silver in Eugene, then set a championship record to retain his Euro title.

The Greek soared out to 8.52m on his fourth attempt, bettering the previous best of 8.47m set by Germany's Christian Reif in Barcelona in 2010.

Then came the turn of the doyenne of the women's discus, Croatia's Sandra Perkovic.

The 32-year-old Croat left it late, going out to a winning 67.95 metres on her fifth attempt for gold.

It was a record sixth successive European title, the two-time Olympic and world champion having first won the continental competition in Barcelona in 2010.

"I just won my sixth European title here at this beautiful stadium in front of this amazing crowds, so I am so happy and proud tonight," said Perkovic.

"I knew I was ready to do it and I think the fight was nice." There was also drama in the decathlon as Germany's Niklas Kaul snatched gold from Swiss rival Simon Ehammer on the back of a monstrous 76.05m in the javelin and a personal best of 4:10.04 in the strength-sapping final 1500m.

After also registering 11.16sec in the 100m, 7.10m in the long jump, 14.90m in the shot put, 2.02m in the high jump, 47.87sec in the 400m, 14.45sec in the 110m hurdles and 41.80m in the discus, Kaul was left with 8,545 points.

Ehammer had to be happy with silver, just 77pts behind, while Estonia's Janek Oiglane claimed bronze (8,346).

Related Topics

Storm World Norway Germany Nice Munich Berlin Belgrade Barcelona Hughes Eugene Estonia Switzerland Croatia Greece Dina Euro March Women 2016 2018 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Christian From Best Race Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

8 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

8 hours ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

8 hours ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

8 hours ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

8 hours ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.