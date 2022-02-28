UrduPoint.com

Jacobs Wins 60 Metres At Italian Indoor Championships

February 28, 2022

Jacobs wins 60 metres at Italian Indoor Championships

Ancona, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the 60 metre sprint at the Italian Indoor Championships in Ancona on Sunday, his first race on home soil since claiming double gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old crossed the line at 6.55sec to continue his winning streak since returning to the track over six months after winning the 100m and 4x100m relay in Japan last summer.

Sunday's win was his fourth in a row in the 60m indoor discipline as he prepares for the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, which are taking place between March 18-20.

However it was a slower time compared to his wins in Lievin, Lodz and Berlin.

"I wasn't able to find that burst that I need and managed to get on other occasions, but the important thing was that I won this title," Jacobs told public broadcaster RAI.

"Everything that we're doing now is looking ahead to Belgrade." Jacobs told AFP earlier this month that he was running the 60 metres in order to improve his pace over the first half of a 100m race.

That work is coming ahead of a potential clash with reigning world champion Christian Coleman at July's outdoor worlds in Eugene in the United States.

Coleman was absent in Tokyo as he was serving a ban for missing doping tests.

>