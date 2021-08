US gymnast Jade Carey won the Olympic Gold at Women's floor exercise event at Tokyo Games on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) US gymnast Jade Carey won the Olympic Gold at Women's floor exercise event at Tokyo Games on Monday.

Italy's Vanessa Ferrari claimed the silver medal while bronze medals went to Japan's Mai Murakami and Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova.