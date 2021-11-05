Jadeja and Shami help India skittle out Scotland for 85

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each as India bowled out Scotland for a paltry 85 on Friday in a Super 12 clash that the Indians must win to stay in the Twenty20 World Cup

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each as India bowled out Scotland for a paltry 85 on Friday in a Super 12 clash that the Indians must win to stay in the Twenty20 World Cup.

Indian bowlers rattled the Scotland batting after skipper Virat Kohli, on his 33rd birthday, won his first toss of the tournament and invited the opposition to bat in Dubai.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowled Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer afer the batsman's seven-ball struggle at the crease. It was a maiden wicket for Bumrah.

George Munsey counter-attacked as he smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for three successive boundaries but Shami cut short the openers' stay on 24.

Jadeja came in to bowl after the first six overs of powerplay and made an instant impact with twin strikes to send back Richie Berrington, bowled without scoring a run, and Matthew Cross, who was trapped lbw for two.

With Scotland's top four back in the dugout at 29, Calum MacLeod and Michael Leask put up some resistence during their 29-run stand.

Jadeja broke through with his left-arm spin as he sent back Leask lbw for 21 and Ashwin got Chris Greaves out for one.

MacLeod, who made 16, and Mark Watt also attempted to get some respect to the total but Shami returned to pick up two wickets in one over and Bumrah wrapped up the innings in 17.4 overs.

India must win both their remaining games, and improve their run rate, to have any chance of making the semi-finals after New Zealand defeated Namibia earlier in the day.