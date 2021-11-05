UrduPoint.com

Jadeja And Shami Help India Skittle Out Scotland For 85

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:11 PM

Jadeja and Shami help India skittle out Scotland for 85

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each as India bowled out Scotland for a paltry 85 on Friday in a Super 12 clash that the Indians must win to stay in the Twenty20 World Cup

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each as India bowled out Scotland for a paltry 85 on Friday in a Super 12 clash that the Indians must win to stay in the Twenty20 World Cup.

Indian bowlers rattled the Scotland batting after skipper Virat Kohli, on his 33rd birthday, won his first toss of the tournament and invited the opposition to bat in Dubai.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowled Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer afer the batsman's seven-ball struggle at the crease. It was a maiden wicket for Bumrah.

George Munsey counter-attacked as he smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for three successive boundaries but Shami cut short the openers' stay on 24.

Jadeja came in to bowl after the first six overs of powerplay and made an instant impact with twin strikes to send back Richie Berrington, bowled without scoring a run, and Matthew Cross, who was trapped lbw for two.

With Scotland's top four back in the dugout at 29, Calum MacLeod and Michael Leask put up some resistence during their 29-run stand.

Jadeja broke through with his left-arm spin as he sent back Leask lbw for 21 and Ashwin got Chris Greaves out for one.

MacLeod, who made 16, and Mark Watt also attempted to get some respect to the total but Shami returned to pick up two wickets in one over and Bumrah wrapped up the innings in 17.4 overs.

India must win both their remaining games, and improve their run rate, to have any chance of making the semi-finals after New Zealand defeated Namibia earlier in the day.

Related Topics

India World Dubai Namibia Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Top Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

MWMC starts cleanliness drive

MWMC starts cleanliness drive

1 minute ago
 US urges Americans in Ethiopia to leave 'as soon a ..

US urges Americans in Ethiopia to leave 'as soon as possible'

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Karachi visit Karachi Press Club

Commissioner Karachi visit Karachi Press Club

1 minute ago
 US Investigates All Havana Syndrome Events, Suppli ..

US Investigates All Havana Syndrome Events, Supplies Enhanced Equipment Oversees ..

5 minutes ago
 UK Watchdog Slams Current Model for Border Between ..

UK Watchdog Slams Current Model for Border Between EU, Great Britain as Unsustai ..

5 minutes ago
 13 outlaws held, drugs, liquor recovered

13 outlaws held, drugs, liquor recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.